Nick Johnston to run for Waikato Regional Council

Tuesday, 17 January, 2017 - 11:15

Nick Johnston, a 30 year old strategist and community advocate, announced today that he will be running for Waikato Regional Council in the upcoming Hamilton general constituency by-election.

The by-election is being held due to the passing of Councillor Lois Livingston in November 2016.

"I really admired Lois as a politician and a community leader" says Nick.

"I am keen to put myself forward to try and make sure there continues to be a progressive voice representing our city on Waikato Regional Council".

Nick is no stranger to the local politics as he is a strategic advisor for Hamilton City Council’s community services group. He also ran for Hamilton City Council in the 2016 local government elections, receiving an endorsement from Sustainable Waikato and an A+ rating from Generation Zero.

Nick is a strong supporter of Healthy Rivers Wai Ora, the proposed plan to restore and protect the Waikato and Waipa rivers. Nick considers Healthy Rivers to be a "vitally important plan" for improving river water quality in the Waikato Region and one of his priorities if elected is to support the adoption and implementation of the plan.

He is also an advocate for increased investment in key bus routes in Hamilton and the investigation of a commuter rail link between Hamilton and Auckland.

Nick’s governance experience includes trustee roles with Creative Waikato, Boon Street Art Festival, Hamilton Live Music Trust and the Hamilton Independent Broadcasting Community. He is also a member of the Asia New Zealand Foundation Leadership Network.

Nick grew up in Waikato and lives in Hamilton with his partner Lauren.