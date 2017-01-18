Enrol by 25 January and make voting in Mt Albert easy

Wednesday, 18 January, 2017 - 09:32

Enrol or update your details now to make voting in the Mt Albert by-election on 25 February as easy as possible.

"Enrol by Wednesday 25 January to make voting smooth and simple," says Tanya Brand, Registrar of Electors for the Mt Albert electorate. "It means you’ll be sent your EasyVote pack in the mail, which gives you everything you need to vote in the by-election - candidates, voting places and the times they’re open. It also includes your EasyVote card, which makes voting even easier on the day."

Only those who are enrolled in the general electorate of Mt Albert are entitled to vote in the by-election.

To be eligible to enrol in the Mt Albert electorate you must:

Be 18 years of age or over; and Be a New Zealand citizen or permanent resident who has lived in New Zealand continuously for 12 months at some time; and Have been living in the Mt Albert electorate for one month or more

Enrolling is quick and easy. Enrolment forms are available from www.elections.org.nz, by Freetexting your name and address to 3676, from any PostShop or by calling Freephone 0800 36 76 56. People can update their details by filling in a new enrolment form or going online to www.elections.org.nz.

"Don’t take it for granted," says Tanya. "Check your enrolment now so that you’re ready to vote on election day."

People can enrol right up until Friday 24 February, but those who enrol after next Wednesday will need to complete a special vote, which takes a little longer.