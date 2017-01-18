QLDC trialling state of the art smart bins

Wednesday, 18 January, 2017 - 16:47

The Queenstown Lakes District Council is trialling two new state of the art Big Belly bins at Earnslaw Park in central Queenstown.

The smart bins are both connected to a cloud based asset management system that reports on how full they are and sends alerts when they need to be collected.

The solar-powered waste bin compacts to at least a five-to-one ratio, which means it has a capacity five times greater than a standard waste bin.

It is hoped that the bins will offer the ability to better understand waste levels in real time, while reducing the carbon footprint associated with waste collection.

QLDC Mayor Jim Boult is right behind the initiative, saying "These smart bins are a great addition to the waterfront and we look forward to seeing how much of an impact they have to our waste management."

"It’s amazing how much technology can be put into something as simple as a rubbish bin. It’s a step in the right direction and it offers a glimpse into how we can provide better services to our residents and visitors alike through the use of smart technology.

The bins will be in Earnslaw Park as part of a three month trial to measure how effective they are.