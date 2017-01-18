Families back Pike River Bill

Wednesday, 18 January, 2017 - 16:55

Pike River families are welcoming Andrew Little’s members’ bill to remove any legal barriers to safe re-entry of the Pike River drift to recover remains and evidence.

Sonya Rockhouse, who lost her son Ben in the Pike River disaster, says the legislation gives the Government the chance to do the right thing by the 29 men killed in the mine.

"Bill English has said the law is stopping us from recovering our loved ones’ bodies and having a chance to find out the truth of what happened in that mine. Now he can help us remove that barrier and get justice.

"We believe this has always been a matter for the Government. It was the Government that made promises to get our boys out, it is a government-owned company that has control of the mine, it’s on government land.

"Now the Government can clear the way for safe re-entry of the Pike River drift and we hope that Bill English makes that happen.

"We have two of the most respected mining experts in the world stating that drift can be safely recovered, and they’re backed by three other international experts with experience of Pike River, New Zealand’s former chief inspector of mining, and local mines rescue experts. This small change in the law would let that expertise be used.

"This goes beyond recovery of our loved ones. There is likely to be evidence in the drift of what happened that day - evidence that could save lives in other mines around the world.

"I want the chance to get Ben’s body back, and I want the chance to make sure the pain I have gone through doesn’t happen to someone else’s family. Bill English can give me that chance by supporting Andrew Little’s bill. He bloody well should."