Labour’s position on Pike River goes from ‘sometime never’ to ‘yes’

Wednesday, 18 January, 2017 - 18:06

New Zealand First Leader and Member of Parliament for Northland, the Rt Hon Winston Peters, has welcomed the change of heart shown by Labour Leader Andrew Little over re-entry into Pike River.

"Labour seems to have gone from a position of ‘sometime never’ to taking up New Zealand First’s suggestion of legislation to allow mine re-entry," Mr Peters said.

"Mr Little is right to follow New Zealand First’s view that Parliament is the master of its own destiny and if there is a legal impediment then we can change that within an hour.

"That’s what I told families at the Paroa Hotel, on the West Coast on Sunday. I do welcome Mr Little’s change of heart from yet another report to getting back into the drift so that, if any bodies are there we can get them out, provide their families with overdue closure and gather evidence on why 29 New Zealanders died," Mr Peters finished by saying.

Mr Peters also said that all rescue situations had a degree of risk, just ask the fire fighters and those involved in emergency rescues. However, the longer this goes on the greater the suspicion that the authorities are involved in a cover up, and the families and the 29 men who lost their lives deserve a whole lot better than this.