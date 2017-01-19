$11m refurbishment cost of new Auckland Transport HQ labelled 'off the rails'

Thursday, 19 January, 2017 - 09:37

The cost of refurbishing the new Auckland Transport Headquarters on Fanshawe Street will be over $11 million according to figures released to Newshub.

Jo Holmes, Spokesperson for the Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance says:

"AT justified the move to their swanky new building on grounds of alleged cost savings of around a $1 million a year. But with refurbishment costs a whopping $11 million any overall savings for ratepayers are fanciful. Once again Auckland Council with its offshoot Auckland Transport are off the rails spending our money.

"Auckland Transport is continually pleading it must cut road maintenance budgets because it doesn’t have enough to maintain essential services. Yet somehow it can find $11 million to make the former Vodafone HQ in the most expensive part of Auckland even more luxurious for staff."

"While Auckland Transport gives its own staff the Rolls Royce treatment it leaves ratepayers in the outer suburbs to put up with inadequate transport services and underfunded infrastructure."