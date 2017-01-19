High priority coastal forest protected

Thursday, 19 January, 2017 - 10:53

Associate Conservation Minister Nicky Wagner says a recent acquisition by the Nature Heritage Fund (NHF) will protect 14 ha of rare coastal forest in South Westland.

"The land represents one of the four National Priorities for Protection. There are significant quantities of mature rimu and kahikatea within the forest and its acquisition protects one of the few remaining blocks of intact podocarp-hardwood forest on fertile coastal plains south of Hokitika," Ms Wagner says.

"A special feature is kowhai and flax wetlands along one boundary of the block. Both plant species provide vital nectar for birds. The forest is also used as a habitat by kaka - a threatened native parrot.

"The land was purchased from Mrs Mabel Buchanan and the Buchanan Family are pleased that the land that they have maintained in its natural state for such a long period of time will now be protected for future generations to enjoy," Ms Wagner says.