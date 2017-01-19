Major projects update released

Thursday, 19 January, 2017 - 12:51

The Government has released the interim Major Projects Performance Report for the period to November last year, covering 53 complex major projects across government with a whole of life cost of $37 billion.

"The Government is in the middle of our biggest ever infrastructure spend," Finance Minister Steven Joyce says. "We are investing billions of dollars to construct hospitals, schools, roads and courts; provide equipment for our armed forces; and develop ICT capabilities to transform public services.

"These investments are instrumental for the provision of quality public services for our growing country, and it is important that they are delivered well. Transparent reporting is a key part of ensuring agencies lift their performance in investment management."

The interim report assesses project progress on a five-point scale ranging from Red through to Amber and then Green. 90 per cent of projects have been assessed as Amber or better with four assessed as Amber/Red and one as Red. Overall, there is an increase in the proportion of projects moving towards Green.

Major projects are a collection of the most challenging projects Government is undertaking. A Red or Amber/Red rating highlights that there are issues or risks that are either currently being addressed or need to be addressed to ensure the project is delivered successfully, and those projects are working with central government agencies to resolve those issues.

The interim Major Projects Performance Report is available here: http://www.treasury.govt.nz/statesector/investmentmanagement/publications/majorprojects