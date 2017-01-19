Labour: Rachel Boyack selected for Nelson

|
[ login or create an account ]
Rachel Boyack has been selected as the Labour Party candidate for Nelson for the 2017 General Election.
"I am pleased to be Labour’s candidate for the 2017 election and I look forward to representing all of the Nelson electorate in Parliament," said Rachel Boyack.
Rachel is a well-known community leader and well placed to run a strong campaign for Labour in the Nelson electorate. She lives in Nelson with her husband Scott, and works as a Union Organiser for FIRST Union. In her spare time, Rachel volunteers for the Nelson Cathedral choir.
Labour’s President, Prof Nigel Haworth, said: "Rachel joins our growing list of energetic and fresh candidates who will stand for Labour in 2017. Our focus is on electing a strong, Labour-led government next year that will rise to the challenge, back the Kiwi Dream and build a better New Zealand."
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.