Labour: Rachel Boyack selected for Nelson

Thursday, 19 January, 2017 - 21:25

Rachel Boyack has been selected as the Labour Party candidate for Nelson for the 2017 General Election.

"I am pleased to be Labour’s candidate for the 2017 election and I look forward to representing all of the Nelson electorate in Parliament," said Rachel Boyack.

Rachel is a well-known community leader and well placed to run a strong campaign for Labour in the Nelson electorate. She lives in Nelson with her husband Scott, and works as a Union Organiser for FIRST Union. In her spare time, Rachel volunteers for the Nelson Cathedral choir.

Labour’s President, Prof Nigel Haworth, said: "Rachel joins our growing list of energetic and fresh candidates who will stand for Labour in 2017. Our focus is on electing a strong, Labour-led government next year that will rise to the challenge, back the Kiwi Dream and build a better New Zealand."