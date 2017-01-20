National denies kids their free school education - Hipkins

Friday, 20 January, 2017 - 09:43

The National Government’s ongoing underfunding and recent funding freeze is denying Kiwi kids their right to a free schooling, says Labour’s Education spokesperson Chris Hipkins.

"By law, schooling in New Zealand is supposed to be free, but under National that’s simply no longer the case.

"Recent research by ASG showing that parents can expect to pay up to $40,000 towards the cost of a child’s schooling is yet more evidence that government underfunding has killed any notion that education in New Zealand is free.

"National’s freeze on school funding has only made this worse. Government funding simply hasn’t been keeping up with the cost of educating kids.

"If they don’t get the money from government, schools have to look elsewhere and parents are the ones most likely to end up footing the bill. It’s as simple as that.

"Labour has made a very clear commitment to fund schools properly so they don’t have to rely on contributions from parents. Every Kiwi kid deserves a fair shot at a great education.

"That’s why the law says it should be free, and that’s why Labour will ensure we live up to that promise," Chris Hipkins says.