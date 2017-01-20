Voting for Waimarino-Waiouru community board by-election opens next week

Friday, 20 January, 2017 - 11:09

Registered voters should expect to receive their postal ballots for the Waimarino-Waiouru (WWCB) Community Board by-election next week with voting opening on Thursday (26 January) and closing at 12 noon on Friday 17 February 2017.

The by-election was required due to the passing of long serving local representative John Compton who had been re-elected in last year’s (2016) Triennial Election.

Council received two nominations from Missy (Raewyn) Biddle and Roberta Williams to fill the one extraordinary vacancy, necessitating a by-election.

If people haven’t received their voting papers by the end of the month (31 January), they should contact their local Ruapehu District Council office.

Anyone who missed the enrolment deadline for the sending out of the voting papers can still cast a special vote.

People in this situation will still need to enrol although the process varies slightly depending on whether they normally live within the WWCB boundary or elsewhere.

Local residents living within the WWCB area can enrol at any NZ Post Shop or online at www.elections.org.nz

People who own property within the WWCB area but live elsewhere can complete a ratepayer elector enrolment form which is available via Council’s web site ruapehudc.govt.nz/our-council/elections or if they are here on holiday can enrol at their local Ruapehu Council office.

Special voting facilities will be available during normal office hours between Thursday 26 January and 12 noon on Friday 17 February 2017 from all three Council offices in Taumarunui, Ohakune and Raetihi.