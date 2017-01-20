Future trade progressing with UK

Friday, 20 January, 2017 - 11:45

Trade Minister Todd McClay has said that New Zealand’s ongoing and future trade relationship with the United Kingdom is in good shape following agreement on the next steps for the newly established NZ-UK Trade Policy Dialogue.

The progress was made during a meeting between Minister McClay and his UK counterpart, Secretary of State for International Trade Liam Fox at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

"This is an important day for trade relations between our two countries as the Trade Policy Dialogue will ensure there is no disruption to trading conditions as a result of Britain leaving the European Union," Mr McClay says.

Minister McClay has offered to host a meeting in New Zealand when Secretary Fox visits in the first half of this year.

Discussions will include market access, trade and investment, World Trade Organisation processes and prospective negotiations.

"Preferential access to high value export markets is important for New Zealand’s strong economic performance. An ongoing focus on promoting fairer trade and investment rules is key to our prosperity as a nation and the Trade Policy Dialogue will be a part of this," Mr McClay says.