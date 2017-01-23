'Unsafe approach' to Safe Systems

Monday, 23 January, 2017 - 12:08

"No one wants to kill a child, but our current Government certainly doesn't seem to be too concerned about the safety of children on our roads", says Lucinda Rees NZ School Speeds. The road safety organisation campaigns for consistent slow speed limits outside schools, as recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO). Rees wants to see this changed, so that more children can make their way to school independently.

Last year Ms Rees urged all politicians involved in road safety to commit to reduce speed limits outside schools to 30km/h at peak times. The notable exception of those who responded, was the minister in charge of road safety Craig Foss, as Associate Minister of Transport. However Ms Rees hopes that the new Associate Minister of Transport, David Bennett will come on board this year.

The aim of NZ School Speeds is to push for consistent speed limits outside all schools as recommended by WHO, lowering speed limits to a maximum of 30km/h at peak times within school zones. 30km/h would also bring speed limits in line with the mandatory 20km/h speed limit when passing a school bus and make drivers aware of a safe speed limit when passing children who are in situations where they are more likely to be distracted.

"Some schools in New Zealand still have 100km/h speed limits posted on roads outside their gates," says Rees. "30km/h is the maximum speed limit recommended outside schools at peak times. How can any school speed limits over 30km/h be considered safe with the Government promoting their Safe Systems approach as part of their Safer Journeys Action Plan?"

The Safe System approach is designed with the human being at its centre, taking human fallibility and vulnerability into account, and accepting that even the most conscientious person will make a mistake at some point.

"If the Safe System isn't working perhaps the Government need to consider Vision Zero: Where no loss of life is acceptable."

Ms Rees would like to see change and drivers being alerted that they are entering a school zone by a bright colour painted on the road and a consistent 30km/h at peak times and no more than 60km/h at other times of the day in addition to current safety measures. This will make drivers automatically check their speed in all school zones and improve children's safety.

With last years road toll being high, the new Transport Minister David Bennett asked for drivers to be more considerate. Rees says "David Bennett needs to teach drivers consideration by putting rules in place, that force consideration so it becomes second nature. With children due to head back to school we need to give our most vulnerable road users opportunity to learn how to become considerate road users in a safe environment.

"Kiwi drivers can't be entirely blamed for the road toll, as they have little to guide them in learning best practice. The Government needs to take the lead through strong guidance and education to improve road safety. We need to be world leaders in reducing our road toll, by implementing rules now that make roads a usable place for more than just drivers. Let's at least have a Vision Zero approach for children."