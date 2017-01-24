James Shaw to speak at Ratana celebrations

|
Green Party Co-leader James Shaw will speak on behalf of the Greens at the RÄtana celebrations on the Party’s relationship with the RÄtana movement and the Party’s growing strength in MÄori politics.
Shaw, and fellow Co-leader Metiria Turei, will lead the Greens on to RÄtana PÄ alongside Andrew Little and the Labour Party, the first time since the historic MOU between the two parties was signed in May 2016.
"We’re really proud that the relationship between the Greens and the RÄtana movement is stronger than it’s ever been before," said Mr Shaw.
"Last year the Greens responded to the challenge that RÄtana laid down that political parties shouldn’t just be visiting in January, we should also be working together throughout the year.
"It was a true honour for us to accept an invitation from the Church Executive to meet last October to discuss areas of common ground, which are many. Metiria and our MÄori MPs also attended events on the 8th of November, the most significant religious day in the RÄtana calendar.
"I’m really excited that the Greens presence in Te Ao MÄori is stronger than it’s ever been and that our support is continuing to increase among MÄori voters.
"A third of the Green MPs are now MÄori, our strongest MÄori caucus ever, and in 2017 we are going to stand the most MÄori candidates in our history.
"It’s fantastic to kick off election year by going on to RÄtana with our friends in Labour, showing what a strong government-in-waiting looks like.
"The MOU is an opportunity for us to form broader progressive alliances to Change the Government, and RÄtana is a perfect example of a movement that both parties need to be working closely with," said Mr Shaw.
