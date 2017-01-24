James Shaw to speak at Ratana celebrations

Tuesday, 24 January, 2017 - 06:46

Green Party Co-leader James Shaw will speak on behalf of the Greens at the RÄtana celebrations on the Party’s relationship with the RÄtana movement and the Party’s growing strength in MÄori politics.

Shaw, and fellow Co-leader Metiria Turei, will lead the Greens on to RÄtana PÄ alongside Andrew Little and the Labour Party, the first time since the historic MOU between the two parties was signed in May 2016.

"We’re really proud that the relationship between the Greens and the RÄtana movement is stronger than it’s ever been before," said Mr Shaw.

"Last year the Greens responded to the challenge that RÄtana laid down that political parties shouldn’t just be visiting in January, we should also be working together throughout the year.

"It was a true honour for us to accept an invitation from the Church Executive to meet last October to discuss areas of common ground, which are many. Metiria and our MÄori MPs also attended events on the 8th of November, the most significant religious day in the RÄtana calendar.

"I’m really excited that the Greens presence in Te Ao MÄori is stronger than it’s ever been and that our support is continuing to increase among MÄori voters.

"A third of the Green MPs are now MÄori, our strongest MÄori caucus ever, and in 2017 we are going to stand the most MÄori candidates in our history.

"It’s fantastic to kick off election year by going on to RÄtana with our friends in Labour, showing what a strong government-in-waiting looks like.

"The MOU is an opportunity for us to form broader progressive alliances to Change the Government, and RÄtana is a perfect example of a movement that both parties need to be working closely with," said Mr Shaw.