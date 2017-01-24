A good day for New Zealand's Trump movement - ACT

Tuesday, 24 January, 2017 - 09:30

ACT Leader David Seymour says he hopes New Zealand’s Trump movement, consisting of Labour, the Greens, and New Zealand First, are happy now that the U.S. is out of the TPP.

Mr Seymour described the parties as New Zealand’s Trump movement as far back as May last year, and stands by the characterization today.

"These guys protest Trump’s attitude to women and minorities, then buy into anti-trade rhetoric that is based on the same resentment of the other," says Mr Seymour.

"ACT stands for New Zealand as a free trading, business building, tolerant liberal democracy that is proud of it’s place in the world. We stand against putting up walls and the politics of division - all the time."