Summer events the perfect chance to check you're ready to vote

Tuesday, 24 January, 2017 - 13:02

With the Mt Albert by-election only a month away and the general election later this year, the Electoral Commission will be out in force around Auckland over the next few weeks.

Tanya Brand, Registrar of Electors for Mt Albert and her team will be setting up their stands at events around the city, helping Aucklanders get enrolled and ready to vote.

"Look out for us at Summer in the Square, the TÄmaki Herenga Waka Festival, the Lantern Festival and the Big Gay Out," says Tanya. "You’ll also find us at Westfield St Luke’s if you’re out shopping over the next few weeks. Our friendly team can help you get enrolled or update your details on the spot, and provide information about voting in the Mt Albert by-election."

"Take two minutes out of your day at these great summer events to come say hi and get enrolled. It’s easy!"

Enrolling is quick and simple. As well as at events, enrolment forms are available from www.elections.org.nz, by Freetexting 3676, from any PostShop or by calling Freephone 0800 36 76 56. People can update their details by filling in a new enrolment form or going online to www.elections.org.nz.

"When we vote, we’re choosing people to make big decisions on our behalf," says Tanya. "It’s why it’s so important to enrol, keep your enrolment details up to date, and to vote."