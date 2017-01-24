Cost of minimum wage increase 'landing on the poor'

Tuesday, 24 January, 2017 - 13:23

Reacting to this afternoon’s announced increase of the minimum wage by more than 8-times the level of inflation, New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union Executive Director Jordan Williams says:

"The Government knows very well that hiking the minimum wage faster than inflation means those most vulnerable are priced out of the job market. This is election year virtue signalling at its worst, with the cost landing on those already struggling to make ends meet."