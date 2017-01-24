Ngati Whatua Orakei to host PM on Waitangi Day

Tuesday, 24 January, 2017 - 14:25

NgÄti WhÄtua ÅrÄkei is delighted to announce that the Prime Minister, the Rt Hon. Bill English, has accepted its invitation and will be attending Waitangi Day celebrations at OrÄkei, Auckland.

NgÄti WhÄtua ÅrÄkei will be hosting the annual Prime Minister’s Breakfast at ÅrÄkei Marae, followed by a free public Waitangi Day event at Okahu Bay focused on community, family, music, food, learning and fun.

NgÄti WhÄtua ÅrÄkei Trust Chairman, Phillip Davis says that NgÄti WhÄtua ÅrÄkei is embracing the opportunity to create an inclusive Waitangi Day community event where unity, partnership and the future of the nation is the focus; and where all that makes New Zealand unique is celebrated.

"We are honoured that the Prime Minister has chosen to join us to celebrate a truly significant day in New Zealand’s calendar. Our people look forward to providing warm hospitality to the Prime Minister and our many other guests," Mr Davis said.

For more information about the festivities at Okahu Bay - http://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2017/waitangi-day-celebration-2017/auckland/orakei