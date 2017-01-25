Array of work divvied up for Whangarei District Council

|
The following committees and committee chairs were appointed at the December meeting of the full Whangarei District Council.
Starting in February, Council will have four committees of the full Council. All 14 Councillors, including the Mayor, will be members of these committees which will meet each month from February to December. There are also six other committees. Each committee is responsible for different functions performed by Council, which are grouped together, ensuring that reporting and decision making is efficient.
The new Committees are:
Committee / Chair / Members
Community Development / Cr Cherry Hermon / Mayor and all Coucillors
Finance and Corporate / Cr Shelley Deeming / Mayor and all Coucillors
Infrastructure / Cr Greg Martin / Mayor and all Coucillors
Planning and Development / Cr Greg Innes / Mayor and all Coucillors
The following committees were also appointed:
- Audit and Risk Committee
Cr Sharon Morgan (Chair)
HWM Sheryl Mai
Cr Christie
Cr Deeming
Cr Glen
CrHermon
Cr Innes
- Chief Executive Review Committee
HWM Sheryl Mai (Chair)
Cr Deeming
Cr Hermon
Cr Innes
Cr Martin
Cr Morgan
- Civic Honours Selection Committee
Cr Crichton Christie (Chair)
HWM Sheryl Mai
Cr Cocurrullo
Cr Cutforth
Cr Deeming
Cr Glen
Cr Murphy
- Community Funding Committee
Cr Crichton Christie (Chair)
HWM Sheryl Mai
Cr Cutforth
Cr Glen
Cr Golightly
Cr Innes
Cr Martin
- District Licensing Committee
Chair, Independent Commissioner (yet to be appointed)
Cr Innes (Deputy Chair)
Two additional members to be appointed form the approved list.
- Exemptions and Objections Sub-committee
Cr Greg Innes (Chair)
HWM Sheryl Mai
Cr Deeming
Cr Glen
