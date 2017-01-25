Array of work divvied up for Whangarei District Council

Wednesday, 25 January, 2017 - 06:12

The following committees and committee chairs were appointed at the December meeting of the full Whangarei District Council.

Starting in February, Council will have four committees of the full Council. All 14 Councillors, including the Mayor, will be members of these committees which will meet each month from February to December. There are also six other committees. Each committee is responsible for different functions performed by Council, which are grouped together, ensuring that reporting and decision making is efficient.

The new Committees are:

Committee / Chair / Members

Community Development / Cr Cherry Hermon / Mayor and all Coucillors

Finance and Corporate / Cr Shelley Deeming / Mayor and all Coucillors

Infrastructure / Cr Greg Martin / Mayor and all Coucillors

Planning and Development / Cr Greg Innes / Mayor and all Coucillors

The following committees were also appointed:

- Audit and Risk Committee

Cr Sharon Morgan (Chair)

HWM Sheryl Mai

Cr Christie

Cr Deeming

Cr Glen

CrHermon

Cr Innes

- Chief Executive Review Committee

HWM Sheryl Mai (Chair)

Cr Deeming

Cr Hermon

Cr Innes

Cr Martin

Cr Morgan

- Civic Honours Selection Committee

Cr Crichton Christie (Chair)

HWM Sheryl Mai

Cr Cocurrullo

Cr Cutforth

Cr Deeming

Cr Glen

Cr Murphy

- Community Funding Committee

Cr Crichton Christie (Chair)

HWM Sheryl Mai

Cr Cutforth

Cr Glen

Cr Golightly

Cr Innes

Cr Martin

- District Licensing Committee

Chair, Independent Commissioner (yet to be appointed)

Cr Innes (Deputy Chair)

Two additional members to be appointed form the approved list.

- Exemptions and Objections Sub-committee

Cr Greg Innes (Chair)

HWM Sheryl Mai

Cr Deeming

Cr Glen