New Youth Advisory Group members sought for Whangarei

Wednesday, 25 January, 2017 - 06:12

The Whangarei District Council Youth Advisory Group (YAG) is seeking inspired and motivated people aged between 15 and 20, from around the District.

Contenders must be team players who are interested in working with Council to provide a youth perspective, to help make the District a great place for youth to live, earn and learn.

Members of the group bring along young people’s opinions and get to see how the Council works, and make a difference to their community.

The group has been operating since June 2012, and has already made a huge impact on the way young people’s voices are heard by the decision makers at Council.

Application forms and a description of the membership role can be found on our Youth Advisory Group page on our website.

Any questions about the role or what the group does should be directed to Community Services Adviser, Carla Janssen at carla.janssen@wdc.govt.nz

YAG member Julian Fowler was encouraged by existing members to join the group when vacancies came up last year.

"At first it was a number of my peers in YAG who made me apply for the group. They encouraged me and gave me details about what the group did. Not only did I see YAG as a great chance to spend time with mates but it also provided me with a platform to contribute real change to the community of Whangarei. Making a positive difference is a passion of mine and YAG gave me the perfect opportunity to do so," he said.

"The YAG team is a very diverse yet warm group to be a part of. It is a great chance to expand your circle of friends and to work with passionate and friendly people. There is no better feeling than working alongside driven individuals to make a positive difference to the community we live in. YAG gives us the opportunity to voice our opinion at a Council level.

"As members of YAG we have a great opportunity to make a difference for youth within Whangarei. We ensure the voice of youth from all backgrounds is heard. Projects such as walkways, skateparks and playgrounds are all examples of initiatives YAG has put forward to the Council. Essentially, members are able to re-engage youth with the community and provide opportunity for youth to further themselves here in Whangarei.

"I would recommend YAG to each and every young person in the District. It provides a platform for personal growth and the opportunity to further friendships. Above all, YAG provides members with a sense of belonging and value to Whangarei.

"Anyone who is driven, passionate to make change and is a team player is perfect for a role with YAG. The group encourages diversity and a mixture in backgrounds so I encourage all to apply for the role."