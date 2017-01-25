Applications open for Hastings Youth Council

|
The next bunch of keen teens are needed to take up the seats around the Hastings Youth Council table.
The positions are open to 16 to 19 year olds with an interest in what is going on in their district, particularly those things that affect their peers.
Former youth councillors recommend the experience. "Being on the youth council taught me that there’s always so much work going on behind the scenes of every school, group, event and business," said Joe Walding-Kataitana, who held one of the seats in 2013.
A term on the council also looks great on the CV.
Anyone in that age group who is passionate about Hastings and interested in advising Hastings District Council on youth issues should put their name forward. Of particular interest are younger residents’ perspectives on planning and infrastructure - things like playgrounds, facilities and programmes.
One of the ways the youth council gets ideas out and celebrates Hastings is through its Facebook page. It also gives teens thinking of signing up for the next one year a good idea of the focus and activities of the council. Search Hastings Youth Council.
The youth council also awards grants to applicants from a special fund designed to help teens achieve their dreams.
The recipients of the most recent grants were:
Kate van Ingen, 17, Karamu High School: National Youth Drama School
Paora Winitana, 13, St Johns College: Basketball trip to the USA
Izzac Andrews, 15, Hastings Boys High School: National rowing regatta
Jenna Tidswell, 16, Havelock High School: Southern O week, orienteering
Will Tidswell, 14, Havelock High School: National orienteering camp
Bethany Cox, 16, Karamu High School: Hands On Otago 2017
Nova Tautari, 17, Hastings Boys High School: Waka Ama Nationals
Georgia Hulls, 17, Havelock High School: Rep NZ in Athletics in Sydney
Logan Stevenson, 17, Napier Boys High School: World orienteering champs
Hamish Legarth, 17, Havelock High School: Rowing regatta
Romaine Crawford, 18, Karamu High School: UN Youth Rep in New York
Sam Gilbert, 14, Havelock High School - Soccer Nationals
Dylan Bagley, 15, Karamu High School: National Golf Championships
Serah Hartley, 13, Havelock High School - Clarinet tuition
Frank Maaka, 15, Te Ara Hou: Waka Ama Nationals
Devante Miller, 17, Hastings Boys High School: Basketball trip to the USA
Kate Rowland, 16, Hastings Girls High School: Claybird Shooting Championships
Nick Yorke, 15, Hastings Boys High School: Central under-16 soccer trials To find out more, including how to apply, see: hastingsdc.govt.nz/youth. The closing date for applications is February 12.
