Development of Oamaru's Harbour Street project continues

Wednesday, 25 January, 2017 - 11:03

Waitaki MP Jacqui Dean says she’s impressed at the development of Oamaru’s Harbour Street project with the Government’s investment in the development set to bring more visitors to the area.

"I was impressed with a recent visit to the Harbour Street project, where the collaborative project between Tourism Waitaki and the Oamaru Whitestone Civic Trust is progressing.

"A Government tourism growth partnership grant of $290 000, in 2015, has allowed the development of the project which will bring the town’s Victorian past to life.

"What’s exciting about the project is that it will bring more visitors to the town, while extending the time that they spend in the region by providing them with more activities.

"Living history tours are not common in the Southern Hemisphere, and this project will provide interactive, educational and creative tours and information to bring the past to life.

"Set to open later in the year, I was delighted at the sneak preview I was given, with the exhibition giving visitors a view into Victorian life, from the old saloon to the local shop, to a visit to the chemist shop which was stocked with vintage Lane’s Emulsion.

"I can see the potential that this development will have in boosting tourism for Oamaru and am pleased that the Government has chosen to support heritage tourism in the town."