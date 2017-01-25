Governor-General issues Writ for Mt Albert by-election

Wednesday, 25 January, 2017 - 13:32

The Electoral Commission has today received from the Governor-General, Her Excellency the Rt Hon Dame Patsy Reddy, the writ giving the Electoral Commission the formal direction and authority to conduct a by-election in the Mt Albert electorate on Saturday 25 February 2017.

The writ sets out the dates for nomination day, election day and the last day for the return of the writ.

Nominations for candidates to contest the by-election will be called for by public notice tomorrow, Thursday 26 January.

Nominations must be received no later than noon on Wednesday 1 February.

More information about standing as a candidate is available at http://www.elections.org.nz/events/2017-mt-albert-election-0/becoming-candidate-mt-albert-election.

A full list of candidates for the Mt Albert by-election is expected to be available by 4.00pm on Wednesday 1 February.