More support for building-strengthening needed - Robertson

Wednesday, 25 January, 2017 - 14:28

The welcome news that building owners in Wellington can access funding to strengthen unreinforced masonry is a good start, but there is much more to do to get Wellington buildings up to scratch says Grant Robertson, MP for Wellington Central.

"The Government is asking building owners with masonry facades and parapets to do the strengthening work that is required within a year. It is right that they, working with the Wellington City Council, provide some financial assistance to make this happen.

"But this is only scratching the surface of the work required to bring buildings up to scratch in Wellington within the timeframes that the Government has set, let alone to give residents and tenants reassurance that their building is safe.

"Hundreds of Wellington buildings, many of them residential with multiple tenants, require urgent earthquake strengthening. The owners are struggling to save up the money, and some are foregoing insurance in an effort to raise the finance.

"The Government should come to the party and provide support either through tax write-offs for strengthening or low- or no-interest loans tied to the property. This would mean the work could happen immediately, rather than continuing the risk of it not being done now or perhaps even within the legislated timeframe," says Grant Robertson.