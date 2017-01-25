NZ 'least corrupt' in 2016

Wednesday, 25 January, 2017 - 16:48

New Zealand and Denmark lead the world in freedom from corruption according to a survey by Transparency International.

The survey is based on ratings by the World Bank, World Economic Forum and other institutions.

New Zealand’s first equal placing recognises factors such as absence of bribery or corrupt payments, open government, freedom of expression, civil liberties and independent police and justice systems.

BusinessNZ Chief Executive Kirk Hope says corruption destroys honest business and prosperity, and New Zealand’s freedom from corruption is greatly valued.

"New Zealand’s reputation for honesty, transparency and justice is a great advantage in conducting international trade and other dealings.

"We need to continue to uphold our standards and institutions and maintain this enviable position."

This year’s survey showed the top 10 countries for freedom of corruption were New Zealand, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Switzerland, Norway, Singapore, the Netherlands, Canada and Germany.