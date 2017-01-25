We're number 1: NZ has a public service we can all be proud of - PSA

Wednesday, 25 January, 2017 - 16:46

New Zealanders should be proud of their public service, with Transparency International’s 2016 Corruption Perception Index finding that our public service is the least corrupt in the world (equal with Denmark).

The latest results are an improvement from 4th place in 2015, and should be seen as a credit to the hard work of tens of thousands of people across our country who are passionate about creating a better society for all.

"The PSA is made up of 62,000 people with integrity and a passion for creating a better New Zealand," says Glenn Barclay, PSA national secretary.

"I’m proud that PSA members have been recognised by this highly regarded global institution for their transparency and honesty.

"New Zealanders put a lot of trust in public servants, and PSA members treat that trust with the utmost respect.

"Despite years of static budgets and staffing caps, our public servants continue to perform their jobs with integrity and professionalism.

"We should all be proud of this achievement, which speaks volumes as to the credibility and capacity of our public service."