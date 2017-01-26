Bishop welcomes doubling of kiwi-safe zone

Thursday, 26 January, 2017 - 09:55

National List MP based in Hutt South Chris Bishop joined Minister of Conservation Maggie Barry today in the Rimutaka Forest Park to announce a doubling of the current safe-zone for kiwi in the park to 7,000 hectares.

"1,200 new stoat traps will be installed in the park, building on the 90 kilometres of trap lines already in the park.

"The new traps are funded by the Department of Conservation and utilise the latest lure technology designed by Wellington company Goodnature.

"Rimutaka Forest Park is a magnificent asset for the Hutt Valley and Wainuiomata. The Forest Park Trust along with the MOA Conservation Trust have done a superb job in recent years of reintroducing our precious kiwi to the park.

"30,000 visitors are welcomed to the park each year, who enjoy the beautiful Orongorongo river, bush walks, and much more.

"This announcement follows my public meeting late last year on the ambitious goal of making New Zealand Predator Free by 2050. There was a huge public response in the Hutt to this meeting, with residents really interested in building on the great predator control work already underway around the Hutt.

"This is Predator Free by 2050 in action - government working hand in hand with the community sector to get big wins together."

Mr Bishop lives in Petone with his partner Jenna, and their cat, Buzz.