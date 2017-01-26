UFB extension will support Waimak’s growth, MP Matt Doocey says

Thursday, 26 January, 2017 - 11:36

Waimakariri MP Matt Doocey has welcomed today’s announcement that additional areas of the Waimak are to benefit from ultra-fast broadband as being right on target for the continued development of the region.

Doocey attended this morning’s announcement by Prime Minister Bill English and Communications Minister Simon Bridges in Amberley.

"I’ve advocated strongly for Waimakariri to be part of the extended roll-out and I congratulate the Waimakariri District Council and Enterprise North Canterbury for their work in putting forward a strong case for our area," Doocey said.

Oxford, Waikuku Beach and fringe areas outside Rangiora and Woodend are included in this second phase of Government’s UFB programme as part of a national $300 million package.

Doocey said Waimak’s rapid growth and mix of peri-urban and rural areas, as well as the opportunities presented by the vibrant regeneration of its town centres, made ultra-fast connectivity essential in continuing to build on the success of the region’s profile.

"As local MP, I’ve been working hard to drive forward connectivity in Waimakariri, whether it be advocating for constituents individually in the electorate, securing cabinet upgrades in Ohoka or a whole infrastructure upgrade in the town of Pegasus," Doocey said.

"Waimak enjoys many cottage businesses in areas that are outside our urban centres but for which connectivity is essential. This is great news for business productivity," Doocey said.