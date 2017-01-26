$190k to encourage 900 young volunteers

Thursday, 26 January, 2017 - 12:07

Youth Minister Nikki Kaye today announced investments totalling around $190,000 to encourage more than 900 young people into volunteering opportunities which benefit them and their communities.

"This funding will support two volunteering programmes, the New Zealand Red Cross ‘Here For Good’ programme and the Nelson/Tasman Youth Leaders programme, delivered by Volunteer Nelson," says Ms Kaye.

The investments are being made under the Partnership Fund which sees the Government co-invest with business, philanthropic, iwi and other partners to grow youth development opportunities.

"Here For Good will see up to 500 young people supported to design and lead humanitarian volunteer projects in their communities," says Ms Kaye.

"The Government is investing $50,000 in this programme, and New Zealand Red Cross is investing $100,000.

"The Nelson/Tasman Youth Leaders programme will see 20 young people participate in leadership training. They will then be supported to deliver projects that engage 400 other young people in volunteering opportunities.

"The Government will invest $22,000 in this programme, with around $18,000 contributed by partners including Nelson City Council ($7000), the Tindall Foundation and its funding partner Nelson Bays Community Foundation ($2500), Tasman District Council ($1000), the Department of Internal Affairs ($7000) and in kind support from the Nelson Marlborough Institute of Technology.

"As well as helping young people give back to their communities, these opportunities will also enable participants to hone important skills such as leadership, planning and collaboration.

"This is about developing our future leaders and supporting them to inspire their peers to get involved in community-focused volunteer work."