Salas mourned

Friday, 27 January, 2017 - 08:44

Labour mourns the passing of Dame Laurie Salas, a tireless advocate for peace issues, for social justice and human rights for all, says Ruth Dyson.

"No one involved in any of these issues over the last 60 years will not be familiar with her work. She was an inspiration to many and a clear voice in often cluttered environments.

"She always brought a principled and passionate voice to the table and her consistency often won people to her side of the debate.

"She leaves a strong legacy and many young women will look to continue her work in the future.

"My thoughts are with her family and friends as we grieve the loss of such a leader," says Ruth Dyson.