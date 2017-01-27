$270k to inspire young women into tech sector careers

Friday, 27 January, 2017 - 11:04

An investment of over $270,000 in the technology mentoring programme Shadow Tech Days will help it inspire more young women into technology related careers, Youth Minister Nikki Kaye announced today.

"This programme, run by NZ Tech, connects participants with women working in the tech sector, as well as women studying technology at a tertiary level," says Ms Kaye.

"By spending a day in the workforce, participants get to experience first-hand what it’s like to work in a technology role.

"Ongoing mentoring and advice is also provided through contact with a tertiary student, to help participants progress their studies towards a tech career.

"The investment announced today is being made under the Partnership Fund which sees the Government co-invest with business, philanthropic, iwi and other partners to grow youth development opportunities.

"The Government will invest $75,000 in Shadow Tech Days, complemented by around $25,000 from NZ Tech towards programme management, and over $170,000 of staff time from participating technology firms."

To date, Shadow Tech Days has been run in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch. The Partnership Fund investment will enable it to reach more young women in these areas, and also expand its reach to Hamilton, Tauranga, Palmerston North and Dunedin.

"Time spent with a mentor and seeing how things operate in the actual workforce can be hugely beneficial to inspiring young people’s potential career path," says Ms Kaye.

"The experiences this programme delivers are about building the confidence of young women, and equipping them with the knowledge and support to make positive decisions about their future."

Shadow Tech Days is scheduled to take place during Techweek (6-14 May 2017).