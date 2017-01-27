Still time to apply for Advisory Panels

Friday, 27 January, 2017 - 11:44

There’s still time to submit your application to become a member of an Auckland Council demographic advisory panel.

Applications close 9 February 2017.

Eight positions are available on the Disability Advisory Panel, Seniors Advisory Panel, Ethnic Peoples Advisory Panel and Pacific Peoples Advisory Panel. There are also two MÄori member positions available on the Rainbow Communities Advisory Panel.

A short video explaining the role of the panel members has been released on the council’s YouTube page.

Austin Kim, Principal Advisor Panels, says this is a unique opportunity for passionate and motivated Aucklanders to play a key role in influencing council policies, plans and initiatives.

"TÄmaki Makaurau Auckland is one of the most diverse cities in the world and we know that this brings with it significant challenges as well as great opportunities for local government.

"We are also very aware that giving voice to Aucklanders spanning generations, cultures and ethnicities and involving them in the decision-making process is vital to the success of the region at every level."

The council is looking for members who represent the growing diversity of Auckland people and who have the ability and confidence to offer high-level policy and strategic advice to council staff and elected members.

"We are looking for people who are really connected and engaged with the community or communities relevant to the different council Advisory Panels and who have a lived experience of the issues important to those groups.

"The role of the panel member will involve a lot of work with council policies, plans and strategies and interpreting those as they relate to the different communities in Auckland. So, previous experience in policy and strategy work would be advantageous," he says.

The term for each of the advisory panel is three years, ending in early September 2019. Positions are part-time with 10 meetings a year and up to 15 hours of panel member time required each month.

Applicants must be a New Zealand citizen or a New Zealand permanent resident aged 18 or over and must reside within the Auckland region.

More information, including specific criteria for each panel and an online application form can be found at: aucklandcouncil.govt.nz/advisorypanels.

Kim says, "Panel member recruitment occurs only once every three years, aligning with the term of the council, so if you are keen to help shape the future of Auckland for the benefit of your community, apply today."