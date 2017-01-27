Minister welcomes Parliamentary Private Secretary

Friday, 27 January, 2017 - 11:58

Conservation Minister Maggie Barry has congratulated and welcomed Scott Simpson in his new role as Parliamentary Private Secretary on conservation and environmental matters.

"It is great to have Scott recognised in a more formal role and he will be a real asset as a committed and knowledgeable conservationist. In his role as the highly competent chair of the Environment and Local Government Select committee I have worked closely with Scott on a number of key projects and legislation," Ms Barry says.

"The role will also help inform Scott on a number of issues coming before the select committee in the next few months."

"His appointment comes just ahead of a visit to the subantarctic islands where he will be part of a group looking at the conservation work associated with predator free island programmes and the challenges DOC faces protecting vulnerable native species in an often hostile environment."

"As the MP for Coromandel Scott is well placed to understand first hand some very successful projects on the mainland including actively supporting the great work of the Pukorokoro-Miranda Shorebird centre, protecting the nesting Godwits and Red Knots."

"As the Prime Minister said when he announced the appointments, the Parliamentary Private Secretary role is an important one that helps to ensure strong links between myself as the Minister, the caucus and the wider conservation communities."

The appointment is effective immediately.