Green Party and Labour outline new vision for NZ

Sunday, 29 January, 2017 - 14:21

The Green Party has today outlined its vision for a fairer, inclusive and forward-thinking New Zealand, and its commitment with Labour to changing the government in 2017.

The two parties held a joint state of the nation event for the first time ever in Auckland today, in front of hundreds of supporters.

"The Green Party will be a strong, progressive part of New Zealand’s next government, and we are excited to work together with Labour to create the change Aotearoa needs," said Green Party Co-leader Metiria Turei.

"We’ve put National on notice today - 2017 will mark the end of this tired, visionless government that’s run out of ideas.

"People have been asking us for years to show what a progressive, pragmatic alternative to National looks like - well, here it is!

"When the Green Party’s in government, we will do what’s right, not what’s easy.

"We will work to wipe out child poverty; to ensure every New Zealander has a warm, dry place to call home, and a decent income to help them pay for it; and to protect every one of our rivers and lakes so that Kiwis can swim in them for years to come.

"I am proud to be the leader of a party that has always stood up for the women, men and children who do not usually have a voice in our places of power.

"This has always been a core value of the Green Party, and will continue to be when we’re part of New Zealand’s next government," said Mrs Turei.