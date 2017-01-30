Little Where is Bill English on Trump Muslim ban? - Little

Monday, 30 January, 2017 - 08:39

Once again Bill English is missing in action when he should be showing leadership and condemning President Trump’s ‘Muslim ban’, says Labour Leader Andrew Little.

"We really shouldn’t be surprised. The Prime Minister is already running scared from Waitangi, he refused to meet with the Pike River families, he won’t defend National in Mt Albert and now is silent on this appalling treatment of vulnerable men, women and children.

"English needs to be loudly defending the humanitarian values of this country and calling Donald Trump out.

"We have a proud record of extending the hand of friendship to those in need and offering a refuge from persecution. When the Tampa refugees needed help, a Labour Government stepped in to give them a home. That’s leadership. It was the right thing to do.

"These events show us that holding onto a positive, inclusive vision is more important than ever.

"We should be leading the way. We can set the standard for cooperation, for tolerance, for a government that governs with compassion.

"We can, and we must, show that there is a better path than isolation and bigotry.

"That's why a Labour Government will double New Zealand's refugee quota. And right now we should be condemning these actions and offering what help we can to those Donald Trump is slamming the door on.

"Bill English, what are you going to do?"