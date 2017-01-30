Greens would double refugee quota as priority

Monday, 30 January, 2017 - 10:13

The Green Party in government would double New Zealand’s refugee quota as a matter of priority.

"We’ll double the refugee quota at our first Cabinet meeting," said Green Party Co-leader James Shaw.

"While Bill English stays quiet about what’s going on in the USA, we want to make it clear that when the Green Party is in government, New Zealand will be a counterweight to Donald Trump’s bigotry.

"Bill English needs to hurry up and make his position clear on Trump’s actions, as other world leaders have done. Why does he need so long to think this over?

"Our Prime Minister is staying quiet while other statespeople speak out, when he should be asserting New Zealand’s inclusive, humanitarian values.

"It’s time for New Zealand to show that when we see injustice overseas, we’ll do what’s right," Mr Shaw said.