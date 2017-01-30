$435k for more youth mentoring opportunities

Monday, 30 January, 2017 - 11:11

More than 650 young people throughout the North Island will benefit from collaborative investments in new mentoring opportunities totalling around $435,000, Youth Minister Nikki Kaye announced today.

"Three separate initiatives will provide these new mentoring opportunities, delivered by youth and community focused organisations Zeal, the Moko Foundation and the Graeme Dingle Foundation," says Ms Kaye.

The investments are being made under the Partnership Fund which sees the Government co-invest with business, philanthropic, iwi and other partners to grow youth development opportunities.

"Zeal, an organisation dedicated to building positive youth culture and minimising harm caused by alcohol, drugs and bullying, will provide mentoring in event management for 200 young people in Auckland, Hamilton, New Plymouth, Hawke’s Bay, Kapiti and Wellington," says Ms Kaye.

"The participants will then be supported to develop and run their own youth-led school and community events, to reach many more young people.

"The Moko Foundation, which supports and empowers communities in Northland, with a focus on vulnerable young people, will provide mentoring opportunities for 40 local young people.

"Participants will be supported to transcend social and economic barriers, and develop new skills and confidence to help put them on a path to a successful future.

"The Graeme Dingle Foundation, which is committed to transforming young lives, will provide mentoring for at least 420 young people in Auckland through its ‘Stars’ programme.

"This 12-month programme involves Year 12 and 13 students supporting Year 9 students throughout their first year at high school.

"Spending time with a trusted adviser and confidant, who can share experiences and pass on knowledge, can be hugely beneficial for young people, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds.

"These mentoring opportunities will provide invaluable opportunities for participants to learn new skills, grow in confidence and pursue positive futures."

Notes re partner contributions

The Government will invest $205,000 in these new mentoring initiatives, along with around $230,000 of partner funding and in-kind support as follows:

Zeal

Government funding $70,000

Auckland Council $7,500

New Plymouth District Council $12,000

Hastings District Council $6,000

Community Action and Drugs $12,000

CubaDupa $5,000

Health Promotion Agency $4,000

In-kind volunteer support $35,000.

Moko Foundation

Government funding $75,000

Foundation North $100,000

Graeme Dingle Foundation

Government funding $60,000

Private philanthropist $50,000