Time for Bennett to stop crime rising - Nash

Tuesday, 31 January, 2017 - 15:21

New Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Police Paula Bennett must properly resource Police to tackle rising crime with new figures showing crime rising by four per cent in 2016, says Labour’s Police spokesperson Stuart Nash.

"The latest crime statistics released today should be a worry for the new Police Minister. Sexual assaults for last year increased by four per cent with a shocking 25 per cent increase in Auckland City.

"Robberies and related offences have risen 18 per cent nationally including a 66 per cent increase in Tasman.

"Burglaries jumped 16 per cent including a 32 per cent increase in the Hawkes Bay.

"Assaults are up seven per cent nationally with Counties Manukau showing a 20 per cent increase.

"Police Minister Bennett needs to show leadership that her predecessor failed to deliver and give Police the resources they need to make communities safer.

"So far New Zealand has seen nothing but inaction from National on rising crime. Police are saying they don’t have the resources they need and more Kiwis are becoming victims of crime.

"Unlike National, Labour is committed to tackling all crimes and making our communities safer by providing a thousand more Police in our first term in Government," says Stuart Nash.