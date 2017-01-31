Oxfam urges PM to condemn Trump order

Tuesday, 31 January, 2017 - 16:45

Oxfam New Zealand is urging Prime Minister Bill English to publicly condemn the United States Administration’s recent Executive Order which will slash refugee resettlement and ban immigrants and refugees based on nationality and religion.

Executive Director Rachael Le Mesurier said: "We know that we are not alone in our outrage. We will not stand by as Trump's Executive Order slams the door shut on thousands of people forced to flee their homes. We urge world leaders to stand as one with refugees denied access to the US resettlement programme.

"Oxfam is calling on world leaders, including our own Bill English, to condemn the Executive Order and demand that it be rescinded, and to increase our own resettlement numbers to welcome those affected.

"The refugees impacted by this decision are among the world’s most vulnerable people - women, children, and men who have fled unfathomable violence and loss. Many have been waiting years to be granted a new home only to now have it snatched away at the very last moment. This is not about security, it is about humanity - innocent people like those fleeing Syria cannot be sent back to the horror they have only just escaped.

"Our governments must not stand by while these refugees are left in limbo and vilified. The New Zealand government must publicly condemn the US Executive Order and call for it to be rescinded. And we must pledge to accept the vulnerable people that the Trump Administration has slammed the door on."