Further funding for regional culture and heritage

Tuesday, 31 January, 2017 - 17:04

Arts, Culture and Heritage Minister Maggie Barry says applications for the second round of funding to support regional cultural amenities is now open.

"Since opening last year this multi-million dollar fund for capital projects has championed some tremendous projects in the regions with $13.8 million going to Hamilton, Whanganui, Nelson, WhakatÄne and Gore initiatives," Ms Barry says.

"This second round gives further opportunities to ensure regional communities have the cultural facilities they deserve and want.

"Our regional cultural institutions have a vital role in our communities and an important role in regional development. This fund supports regions to showcase their heritage, offer new cultural experiences and drive economic development." Ms Barry says.

"The Regional Culture and Heritage Fund (RCHF) replaced the former Regional Museums Policy and will have $12 million available for Round 2, subject to the calibre of applications received.

"It will support a range of important regional institutions which may be struggling to get capital. Applications will be considered for building projects, renovations and additions to venues such as theatres and opera houses, museums, galleries, heritage buildings with collections, and whare taonga."

"The RCHF is a contestable fund of last resort. Applicants have to show they have already secured funding from local government and philanthropic contributions on the ‘a third, a third, a third’ principle."

Current recipients:

- $368,000 towards Hamilton’s Meteor Theatre redevelopment;

- $1.5 million towards Whakatane’s Museum and Research Centre redevelopment;

- $10 million to Whanganui’s Sarjeant Gallery - tagged towards the redevelopment and seismic strengthening of its heritage-listed Queen’s Park building;

- $400,000 to the Whanganui Museum for its redevelopment;

- $1.5 million towards the restoration of the Nelson School of Music’s auditorium;

- $110,000 towards Gore’s Eastern Southland Gallery project to establish a Muka Studio Wing for its arts centre.

The second round closes on Friday 10 March with successful applicants announced within a few months. There will also be a third funding round this year. Officials will work closely with organisations applying for Round 3 funding in recognition that the applications can be time consuming to complete.

More information on the criteria and application process can be found at: www.mch.govt.nz/RegionalCultureHeritageFund