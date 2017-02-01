Trump's ban reminds why we fled homelands - Auckland Refugees

Wednesday, 1 February, 2017 - 09:02

Auckland Resettled Community Coalition (ARCC) welcomes Prime Minister Bill English’s criticism of US President Donald Trumps controversial "Muslim ban", agreeing with the Prime Minister that discrimination against refugees and migrants is "not the New Zealand way".

ARCC General Manager Abann Yor said that ARCC promotes an integrated resettlement approach, supporting former refugees in maintaining their cultural identities, while helping them to thrive in their new home.

"Our members come from ethnically diverse backgrounds, but two things we all share is our traumatic past, and our love of New Zealand". Said Yor.

Since US President Donald Trump signed the executive order that severely restricts immigration from seven Muslim countries and suspended all refugee admissions for 120 days, number of world leaders have publicly raised their opposition.

"While New Zealand has been a traditional ally of USA and supported them on many foreign policy issues, it is also important for New Zealand to have an independent voice, serving interests of all New Zealanders, regardless of their country of origin". Said Yor.

President Trump signed the controversial executive order on the Holocaust Remembrance Day, sparking an outrage from many communities and religious groups, including Holocaust survivors who worry that we have forgotten our past mistakes.

ARCC Board Chairperson Emir Hodzic said that many former refugees are feeling uneasy even in New Zealand.

"The very divisiveness and discourse many of us have seen in our homelands, that has contributed to the violence that forced us out of our homes, can now be heard coming from The White House," he said.

The ARCC advocates on behalf of the newcomers and resettled communities of Auckland. Formerly known as Auckland Refugee Community Coalition, ARCC has been helping former refugees in their New Zealand resettlement process since 2006.