Greens need to learn English first - ACT

Wednesday, 1 February, 2017 - 12:30

When the Greens say Te Reo MÄori should be ‘universal’, what they really mean is they will use compulsion to socially engineer New Zealand, says ACT Leader David Seymour.

"Their first election year announcement could have been about housing, fixing educational failure, or raising productivity but instead they want to force Te Reo on students, who already have the choice of studying it. The Greens remain a party who put their ideology ahead of New Zealanders’ wellbeing," says Mr Seymour.

"A better policy would be to raise numeracy and literacy levels for the 20 per cent of students being left behind. There is not much point speaking MÄori if you don’t have a roof over your head and food on the table.

"For some students, Te Reo classes will be enormously fulfilling, for others, less so. ACT supports students’ right to pursue the subject, but it should be optional."