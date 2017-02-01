New book analyses NZ PMs

Wednesday, 1 February, 2017 - 13:31

Political historian and writer Michael Bassett has been close to government for more than 50 years and has a unique perspective, having been in parliament with 11 Prime Ministers.

Now, in an election year, Bassett offers a timely and incisive appraisal of our 24 former leaders in forthcoming book New Zealand’s Prime Ministers: From Dick Seddon to John Key, published by David Ling Publishing in April 2017.

Bassett’s book reveals fresh insights into each Prime Minister’s personality and examines their distinctive styles, thinking, successes and failures. He also takes a long hard look at what worked with the public, and what didn’t.

Bassett says, "Of our 24 past Prime Ministers, John Key was the easiest in his skin. There was never any artifice about him. What you saw was what you got. He wasn’t our greatest Prime Minister: that honour goes to Peter Fraser who shepherded New Zealand through World War Two and in Winston Churchill’s words ‘never put a foot wrong’. But Key handled two major challenges - the Global Financial Crisis and the post 2010 earthquakes - with empathy and common sense. More than any of his predecessors, he always seemed comfortable under challenge.

Unlike Michael Joseph Savage’s and David Lange’s governments, Key’s won’t be remembered for giant leaps forward. Even small steps like upping the age of entitlement for superannuation just seemed too hard, and why his government didn’t put more effort into promoting birth control amongst those in the underclass he talked about, remains a mystery. Key provided competence and stability through difficult times and presided over a better performing economy than most other countries within the OECD. His personal popularity remained high and after eight years was flagging only slightly. He will be remembered not as charismatic, nor as a great orator, but as a steady hand on the tiller as New Zealand sailed through difficult seas. The timing of his departure was consummately skilful. Already he may be being slightly missed?"

Based on extensive, careful archival research, interviews with recent Prime Ministers, many of their colleagues, and with their opponents, this major work is the product of decades of appreciative and insightful observation. It is essential reading for anyone interested in New Zealand politics.

Michael Bassett spent six years as a Minister of the Crown, kept cabinet and caucus notes throughout his time in Parliament, then regular notes thereafter, and produced substantial biographies of four Prime Ministers. He has been on a first name basis with all occupants of the prime minister’s office since 1957. Michael Bassett is New Zealand’s best-known political historian, having lectured at the University of Auckland before entering Parliament and having written or co-written 14 books, nearly all of them with political themes.