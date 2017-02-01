General Election to be held on 23 Sept, 2017

Wednesday, 1 February, 2017 - 13:51

Prime Minister Bill English has announced this year’s General Election will be held on Saturday, 23 September.

"As we have done in previous election years I am announcing the election date early as I believe it’s important to provide the country with some certainty and that it’s in everyone’s best interest to have plenty of notice."

National will be campaigning on its strong record in Government and will go into the election with a positive and ambitious programme that will back New Zealanders to succeed.

"I am proud of what we are achieving for New Zealanders," says Mr English.

"Our economy continues to grow and diversify, more kids are staying at school longer and getting better qualifications, more people are getting faster and more efficient healthcare, we are investing at record levels in key infrastructure projects like schools, roads and ultra-fast broadband and we are supporting our most vulnerable by increasing benefit rates and investing in programmes to support them into work.

"New Zealand is well placed compared to many other countries. That’s down to the hard work of households and businesses across the country, backed by the National-led Government’s clear and successful plan for our future.

"The challenge for our country now is to sustain that growth and build on it to deliver more again for all New Zealanders."

Mr English has contacted the Governor-General to advise her of the election date.

The Government’s intention is that the House will rise on Thursday, 17 August and Parliament will be dissolved on 22 August.

Writ day will follow on 23 August, and nominations will close at noon on 29 August. The last day for the return of the writ will be 12 October.