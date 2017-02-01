Bring it on - Andrew Little

Wednesday, 1 February, 2017 - 13:50

Today’s confirmation of the General Election date of 23 September brings New Zealand one step closer to electing a new government that will give hope to all those left behind by National, says Labour Leader Andrew Little.

"Bring it on - we’re ready and raring to go so we can change the Government and build a better New Zealand.

"We can’t wait to start campaigning on what Kiwis are worried about today. We urgently need to fix the housing crisis to make first homes more affordable, help Kiwis get the health care they need and build the world class education system parents expect for their kids. We stand for safer communities and a stronger economy that better rewards all New Zealanders.

"Only by changing the Government can we do that.

"We’re well prepared, our teams are in place, our plans are well advanced and we’ll be working hard to convince New Zealanders we can help give them a fair shot at the Kiwi Dream.

"We have a large number of hugely talented new candidates already selected and more to come.

"We’ll be going into the election with a fresh team with the experience and skills so we can build a New Zealand that will once again be the envy of the world," says Andrew Little.