We are ready - NZ First

New Zealand First is ready for the election on September 23, says New Zealand First Leader and Northland Member of Parliament, Rt Hon Winston Peters.
"All our planning and key events, such as the campaign launch and the annual convention, are set around this date. It suits us fine."
