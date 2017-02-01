Mt Albert By-election candidates announced

Wednesday, 1 February, 2017 - 15:53

The Electoral Commission has released the candidate and voting place details for the Saturday 25 February by-election in the Mt Albert electorate.

Thirteen candidates are seeking election as the Mt Albert Member of Parliament. Four advance voting places will be available, and 23 voting places will be open on election day.

Nominations for the by-election have closed, and the following candidates have been confirmed:

AMOS, Adam

Independent

ARDERN, Jacinda

Labour Party

ARTHUR, Dale

Independent

BRIGHT, Penny

Independent

BROWN, Patrick

Communist League

CAROLAN, Joe

Socialist - People Before Profit

GENTER, Julie Anne

Green Party

GRAY, Abe

The Cannabis Party

SIMMONS, Geoff

The Opportunities Party (TOP)

SMYTHE, Simon

NAP

TOMAR, Vin

New Zealand People's Party

VAN DEN HEUVEL, Anthony Joseph J

Human Rights Party

WAKEMAN, Peter

Independent

"Now that nominations have closed, we can start to print and distribute ballot papers ready for the start of advance voting," says Chief Electoral Officer Alicia Wright.

Advance voting will be available from Monday 13 February for the Mt Albert electorate.

"If you won’t be around on election day, make sure you vote in advance at one of the four advance voting places around the electorate," says Ms Wright. "Voting places will only be available inside the electorate on election day itself."

"Those who will be away from home during the whole voting period should contact the Returning Officer for voting options," says Ms Wright. "Full information about where, when and how to vote is available at www.elections.org.nz or by calling 0800 36 76 56."

Enrolment and voting services will be available at the following advance voting places:

On election day, Saturday 25 February, the following voting places will be open in the Mt Albert electorate: