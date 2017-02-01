Nick Smith and Maori Party mislead public again - Whaitiri

|
Nick Smith is misleading the public again over GM and RMLA while the MÄori Party continue to be shackled to the National Government, says Labour’s Local Government spokesperson Meka Whaitiri.
"Fact: The RMLA bill does introduce new regulation making powers to knock out GM rules in plans.
"Fact: These regulation making powers have none of the checks and balances or public input that National Policy Statements have under the RMA.
"Labour’s position on GM is that we support the current ability for councils to make plan rules regarding the use of GM crops and animals.
"Nick Smith must not take that right from councils.
"GM release decisions are for the EPA, and of course medical decisions are for clinicians to make, not councils. No growers, farmers or councils we have dealt with challenge that.
"The MÄori Party is taking cues from Nick Smith by misleading MÄori voters. Te Ururoa Flavell and Marama Fox are voting for the amendments while telling MÄori they support GM free regions.
"They can’t have it both ways. They must stop pretending they’re helping MÄori when all they’re doing is National’s bidding. The MÄori Party is effectively the MÄori branch of the National party and they have let MÄori down.
"The MÄori Party has sat alongside National and cheered on everything National has done to dismantle the Kiwi dream," says Meka Whaitiri.
