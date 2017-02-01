Temporary Chairs appointed to DHB

Wednesday, 1 February, 2017 - 17:20

Health Minister Jonathan Coleman has today appointed temporary Chairs to the boards of Canterbury and South Canterbury DHB.

The temporary appointments come after the Chair of both boards, Murray Cleverley, stood down while the State Services Commission conducts an inquiry into allegations former employees of the Canterbury Earthquake Recovery Agency used their Public Service positions to advance their private business interests.

Deputy Chair of Canterbury DHB, Sir Mark Solomon, and Deputy Chair of South Canterbury DHB, Ron Luxton, will act as Board Chairs of their respective DHBs until the inquiry is completed.