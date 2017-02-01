Wednesday, 1 February, 2017 - 19:04

Horowhenua District Council establishes committees and appoints members Horowhenua District Council has established its committees for 2017 - 2019 and made appointments to these committees.

District Mayor Michael Feyen said that while establishing the committees may have taken a little longer than intended, it was important to get the structure right, in order to "enhance our collective aspirations".

"Our new committee structure includes all councillors and will help us in governance to set the direction of Council and Horowhenua, and work with management to implement that direction and move forward positively as a District. I am delighted that the establishment of community forums including the Iwi Advisory Group will fulfil my promise to bring community back into Council," Mayor Feyen said.

Acting Chief Executive Monique Davidson said the new committee structure would add real value to what Council hopes to achieve over the next two and-a-half years.

"The rationale behind the committee structure is to separate Council’s regulatory functions from its non-regulatory functions, as well as to improve Council’s decision-making processes through the use of committees focusing on specific areas of Council’s function and using the knowledge-base that exists in our community. Through the use of delegations to these committees, Council is able to effect an efficient and robust decision-making process," Mrs Davidson said.

At tonight’s Council meeting it was also decided that the full Council meetings would be held six-weekly, rather than monthly as had been in the past.

The Horowhenua District Council committee membership 2017-2019 Hearings Committee (to meet as required): Cr Jo Mason (chair), Cr Piri-Hira Tukapua (deputy chair), Cr Bernie Wanden.

Finance, Audit and Risk Subcommittee (to meet on a six-weekly basis): Full Council with an independent chair and Cr Barry Judd as deputy chair. Note that Expressions of Interest will be sought for the Mayor to make his decision on appointment of the chair of this subcommittee. Until that appointment is made Cr Judd will be interim chair.

Strategy Committee (to meet on a six-weekly basis): Full Council, with Mayor Michael Feyen as chair and Cr Victoria Kaye Simmons as deputy chair.

Chief Executive’s Performance Agreement Review Committee (to meet twice-yearly): Full Council, with Mayor Michael Feyen as chair and Deputy Mayor Wayne Bishop as deputy chair.

Community Funding and Recognition Committee (to meet as required): Cr Neville Gimblett (chair), Cr Ross Campbell (deputy chair), Cr Bernie Wanden, Cr Jo Mason, Cr Piri-Hira Tukapua.

Tenders Committee (to meet as required): Deputy Mayor Wayne Bishop (chair), Cr Ross Campbell (deputy chair), Cr Ross Brannigan, Cr Neville Gimblett, Cr Christine Mitchell.

Creative New Zealand Funding Allocation Committee’s Council representatives (to meet twice-yearly): Cr Victoria Kaye Simmons and Cr Ross Brannigan. The chair and deputy chair to be appointed by Committee.

Community Wellbeing Committee’s Council representatives (to meet no less than five times per year): Cr Jo Mason (chair) and Cr Barry Judd (deputy chair).

District Licensing Committee’s Council representatives (to meet as required): Cr Ross Brannigan and Cr Neville Gimblett.

Economic Portfolio: Cr Bernie Wanden and Deputy Wayne Bishop.

Environmental Portfolio: Cr Christine Mitchell and Cr Neville Gimblett.

Cultural Portfolio: Mayor Michael Feyen, Cr Piri Hira Tukapua, Cr Ross Campbell, Cr Barry Judd.